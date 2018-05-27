WATCH: Jurgen Klopp enjoys a sing-song with Liverpool fans in the early hours despite Champions League heartache

He had just lost his sixth successive cup final but Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was putting on a brave face in the early hours of this morning.

Liverpool suffered Champions League heartache in Kiev as a couple of goalkeeping howlers from Loris Karius gifted Real Madrid a 3-1 victory.

After watching the Spanish giants lift the trophy for the third successive year, Klopp backed Karius, saying "he is a fantastic boy" and went on to mingle with Liverpool fans in Kiev. Founder of AnfieldHQ, Oliver Bond, shared a video on Twitter from 6am of Klopp in high spirits and enjoying a sing-song with a group of Liverpool fans. In it, Klopp bounces up and down with a radiant smile singing:

We saw the European cup Madrid had all the f*****g luck

We will keep on being cool And we will bring it back to Liverpool

Liverpool arrived back in John Lennon airport this morning with Mo Salah in a sling. The Reds endured a nightmare night as they went down 3-1 in Kiev, with player of the year Salah suffering a first-half shoulder injury which threatens his participation for Egypt this summer - though the national team later expressed optimism.

If possible, Karius suffered an even worse night as he shipped two of the most lamentable goals in the history of European finals.

The first saw him hurl the ball into Karim Benzema's outstretched leg for the softest of opening goals before throwing in a long-ranger from Gareth Bale, who had already produced a magical bicycle kick.

On Salah, Klopp told BT Sport: "It is unbelievable. He would have played on if anything was possible. I didn't see him, maybe he's in the hospital at the moment for an X-ray. "It doesn't look good." Read more here:

It read: "Update: Dr. Mohamed Abou El-Ela, the doctor of the team, said that the Liverpool medical team had informed him after the X-ray on the shoulder of Salah that the result was that the player was injured in the ligaments of the shoulder joint, and added that according to this diagnosis he is optimistic Salah will be part of the national team in the World Cup." As for Karius, who was inconsolable at the final whistle, Klopp was almost speechless. "What can I say? Loris knows it, everyone knows it. That's it."

"It's a shame it was in a game like this, after a season like this. I really feel for him, a fantastic boy. "The second one is because of the first one. It's really difficult to get rid of bad thoughts you have in your mind. "It was not the best script for us tonight."

