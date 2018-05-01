So, what does Mo Salah do exactly, except score goals - bucket loads of goals?

WATCH: 'Jurgen, I am going to ask a stupid question...' - Klopp deals with bizarre Mo Salah query perfectly

Jurgen Klopp, presumably, did not expect to be explaining what his talisman and Premier League Player of the Year does when he is not hitting the back of the onion sack.

But that's exactly what he did during today's press conference ahead of tomorrow night's Champions League semi final second leg against Roma. "Jurgen, I am going to ask a stupid question and my accent probably makes it more stupid," said one Canadian reporter in Rome.

Jürgen Klopp was asked what else Mohamed Salah does but score...



This was his response 😂 pic.twitter.com/qgwMHA0ZHt — Indy Football (@IndyFootball) May 1, 2018

Klopp's reaction said it all. "But watching Salah play, he obviously has scored buckets full of goals but sometimes he seems to do not all that much, except for score," continues the reporter, as Klopp struggled to take it all in.

"Like, in the second game against Man City he had the fewest touches of all the starters but still scored the goal that finished things off. Do you care what a player does when he scores that many goals and how is he able to score so many goals and make it seem almost effortless?" Klopp deserves the plaudits for keeping it together at this point.

"Where is that accent from, South America?" asked Klopp. "Canadian," answered the reporter.

"Yes, you look Canadian but sound American," said Klopp.

Klopp, to his credit, gave the question a full answer and highlighted the different roles each of his players is tasked to undertake.

Klopp, meanwhile, believes Salah's superb campaign with Liverpool shows he has "grown up" after the forward was voted the 2018 Footballer of the Year by the Football Writers' Association. The Egypt international narrowly topped the poll of the 400-strong FWA membership ahead of Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne, the margin understood to be less than 20 votes. Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane was in third place.

Salah, 25, struggled to make an impact during his first spell in England at Chelsea, but has scored 43 goals in 48 appearances in all competitions for Klopp's side this season since his summer transfer from Roma.

The Egyptian has spearheaded Liverpool's push towards a potential place in the Champions League final - the Reds lead Roma 5-2 ahead of Wednesday's semi-final second leg in Italy. Speaking in Rome ahead of the crucial European tie, Klopp paid tribute to Salah's impact on the team. "He has matured, got confidence here," the German said. "He came from Chelsea to Florence and played a good season, but not as good as the season at Roma.

"He grew up and became the player he is now. We are the lucky guys who have him now in the team, that is how it is. "It is not that I have explained to him exactly how to score goals, he knew that before already, but each striker in the world does not start as an 18-year-old boy as the goal-getter - he needs to make his own experiences. "That is what Mo did, in very difficult circumstances, coming early (in his career) from Egypt to Switzerland (with Basel), doing all that journey, carrying all that responsibility for all the people, maybe for a whole country, and he is really quite cool with it.

"He has good team-mates, they love helping him and they love how he helps them." Between them, Salah and De Bruyne, who helped City claim the Premier League title with five games still remaining, collected more than 90 per cent of the journalists' votes. The 25-year-old becomes the first African winner of the prestigious FWA accolade, which has been awarded since 1948.

Tuesday's announcement sees Salah complete a personal double, having last month been named the 2017-18 Professional Footballers' Association Player of the Year, finishing ahead of De Bruyne and Kane in the vote of their peers. Salah will be presented with the 2018 FWA Footballer of the Year trophy at The Landmark London on May 10. Chelsea and England forward Fran Kirby was last week announced as the inaugural FWA Women's Footballer of the Year, which will be presented during the same gala dinner.

FWA chairman Patrick Barclay said: "It has been the tightest call since 1968/69, when there was a dead heat between Tony Book of Manchester City and Derby's Dave Mackay. "Right up to the last week or so we thought it might happen again, so strong was the support for Kevin De Bruyne, but Mo Salah's relentless match-winning form, exemplified by his two great goals against Roma, seems to have swung the vote by a very narrow margin. "What a race it has been between two players who, in a relatively short time, have reached genuine world class, but Mo Salah is the worthiest of winners," Barclay added on the FWA website.

Other players to receive votes from FWA members were, in alphabetical order: Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Christian Eriksen (Tottenham), Roberto Firmino (Liverpool), Nick Pope (Burnley), David Silva (Manchester City), Raheem Sterling (Manchester City) and Jan Vertonghen (Tottenham).

