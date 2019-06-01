Sport Champions League

Saturday 1 June 2019

WATCH: John Barnes wows Liverpool fans in Madrid with Anfield rap

Former Liverpool great John Barnes was given a rapturous reception by Reds fans in Madrid ahead of tonight's final clash.

Barnes, who starred for Liverpool in the 1980s and 90s, took to the stage at the club's Fan Zone to perform Sugarhill Gang's Rapper's Delight, as fans, many of whom are ticketless, basked in the glorious sunshine.

Spurs fans had their own fun at thier Fan Zone as supporters prepare for the big game.

Many ticketless fans will watch the game at their respective Fan Zones, while more will take to the bars around Madrid to catch a glimpse of the game.

Online Editors

