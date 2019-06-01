WATCH: John Barnes wows Liverpool fans in Madrid with Anfield rap

Former Liverpool great John Barnes was given a rapturous reception by Reds fans in Madrid ahead of tonight's final clash.

Barnes, who starred for Liverpool in the 1980s and 90s, took to the stage at the club's Fan Zone to perform Sugarhill Gang's Rapper's Delight, as fans, many of whom are ticketless, basked in the glorious sunshine.

If you only watch one video from Madrid today watch this... John Barnes is like no one else on earth ❤️@LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/ExjaSdDCJb — colin murray (@ColinMurray) June 1, 2019

Spurs fans had their own fun at thier Fan Zone as supporters prepare for the big game.

The scenes in Tottenham’s Madrid fan zone 🎶 pic.twitter.com/0XIm5rxPzz — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) June 1, 2019

Many ticketless fans will watch the game at their respective Fan Zones, while more will take to the bars around Madrid to catch a glimpse of the game.

