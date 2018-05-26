Sport Champions League

Saturday 26 May 2018

Watch: Jamie Carragher belts out Mo Salah chant alongside boisterous Liverpool fans in Kiev

Independent.ie Newsdesk

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher is certainly enjoying himself in Kiev.

Carragher is in the Ukrainian capital for tonight's Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid and he joined revellers who have made the trip from Merseyside last night.

The 40-year-old, a hero of Liverpool's last European title in Istanbul in 2005, joined in on the Mo Salah chant based on James' hit song 'Sit Down' as Reds' fans partied ahead of the game.

Carragher has been working for Danish channel TV3 Sport throughout the Champions League and is expected to do so again tonight.

He was suspended by Sky Sports in March following a spitting controversy.

