Watch: Jamie Carragher belts out Mo Salah chant alongside boisterous Liverpool fans in Kiev

Carragher is in the Ukrainian capital for tonight's Champions League final between the Reds and Real Madrid and he joined revellers who have made the trip from Merseyside last night.

Jamie Carragher in Kiev... I think his legs have gone 😂 pic.twitter.com/gG7YiszhEs

The 40-year-old, a hero of Liverpool's last European title in Istanbul in 2005, joined in on the Mo Salah chant based on James' hit song 'Sit Down' as Reds' fans partied ahead of the game.

Carragher has been working for Danish channel TV3 Sport throughout the Champions League and is expected to do so again tonight.