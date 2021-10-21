Watch: Cristiano Ronaldo not bothered by pitch invader who manages to grab his shirt at Old Trafford

A pitch invader attempts to grab the shirt of Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo during the UEFA Champions League Group F match at Old Trafford. Photo: PA Wire

There was more drama at Old Trafford last night besides the game itself. Manchester United stewards had to wrestle a pitch invader to the ground after he raced on and tugged on Cristiano Ronaldo's shirt following the final whistle of the clash against Atlalanta.

Ronaldo's heroics once again helped United to a stunning comeback 3-2 victory in the Champions League Group F clash, after he scored a crashing header late on to seal the result against Atalanta.

The Portuguese superstar was unable to hide his delight at full-time, having dropped to his knees and roared with sheer emotion before making his way towards the tunnel.

As he did so, a fan, obviously overcome with the emotion of the situation, raced onto the pitch towards him and was pursued by stewards.

Serious pace from the Old Trafford stewards to keep a pitch invader away from Ronaldo here.

As the striker celebrated once again in front of a TV camera, the five-time Champions League winner was unaware of the hectic scramble behind him, as the supporter weaved his way towards the players, leading several stewards on a chase.

The pursuit took in most of the pitch, and the invader was also able to reach out a hand and grab Ronaldo's jersey, much to the forward's surprise.

Eventually, a steward was able to catch up and wrestle the individual to the ground as another unfortunately slipped and fell.

Ronaldo was not visibly bothered by the incident. Instead, he smirked and turned back around towards the camera, having glanced over his shoulder and soaked up the jubilation of the Old Trafford crowd.