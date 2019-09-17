WATCH: Alf Inge Haaland's son Erling scores stunning hat-trick on Champions League debut

Erling Braut Haaland - the son of former Manchester City and Leeds star Alf Inge Haaland - became the first teenager to score a hat-trick on his Champions League debut since Wayne Rooney in 2004 as Red Bull Salzburg thrashed the Belgian champions, Genk, 6-2.

In the Austrian side's first match in the competition since 1994, the Yorkshire-born Norway international scored his first in only the second minute before the 19-year-old completed his fourth hat-trick of the season before half-time.

Hwang Hee-Chan, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andreas Ulmer scored the other goals for Salzburg, who face Liverpool at Anfield in the second game of Group E.

Haaland senior, who also saw service at Nottingham Forest, was partly famous for becoming embroiled in a row with Roy Keane during his time at Leeds and City which resulted in a tackle from the Corkman that injured Haaland during a Manchester derby clash in 2001.

19 years old!



1st Champions League appearance!



A first-half hat-trick!



4th hat-trick of the season!



Erling Braut Haland is a superstar in the making! ⭐️



Alf-Inge Håland son is on fire! 🔥#FCSGNK #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/SuDuTsJ1Ql — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) September 17, 2019

