Virgin Media vs eir Sport: Dispute over 'millions of Euro' sees Irish fans miss out on Champions League action

Irish subscribers to the Eir TV package were unable to watch the Champions League tonight due to a dispute with Virgin Media. Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS

A dispute has emerged over sports TV rights between Virgin Media Sport and eir Sport that saw a large number of Irish fans miss out on Champions League knockout action.

Until tonight, subscribers of eir Sport had been able to access Europe's premier club competition through Virgin Media Sport, which was available as part of their TV package.

However, talks between the two channels over fees broke down on Thursday, with Virgin Media opting to pull their content from the eir package. It is understood that the dispute revolves around what should be paid in a changed sporting landscape impacted by the coronavirus.

Football fans who then switched on expecting to watch Atletico Madrid vs RB Leipzig in the Champions League quarter-final were instead treated to classic GAA action on Eir Sport.

Sources say there are millions of euro in dispute. "It’s not a small amount owed," a source told Independent.ie.

There are two further Champions League quarter-finals to be played this week as well as the semi-finals and final next week.

In a statement, Eir said:

"In common with other live entertainment businesses operating through this pandemic, eir Sport can only pay for the sports events that actually take place. We have consistently offered fair terms to each of our live sports content providers to reflect the reduced timetable, however Virgin Media has not agreed to updated terms and has taken the unreasonable step of unilaterally withholding their feed from Virgin Media Sports viewers on the eir network.

"Eir Sport remains committed to offering the best in available live sports entertainment and we are working towards a swift resolution to this issue."

Online Editors