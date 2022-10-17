‘Truly a miracle no one died’ – report on Champions League Final chaos heavily critical of Uefa and French police

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground show their match tickets at the Stade de France, Paris, during the Champions League final. PA

Miraculously no one died, but thousands of football fans – including children – were left severely traumatised and out of pocket after suffering unprovoked violence by both police and criminal gangs before and after the ill-fated European Champions League Final in Paris in May, an independent panel has found.

Prof Emeritus Phil Scraton, from the School of Law at Queen’s University in Belfast and the author of a ground-breaking report into the 1989 Hillsborough football disaster, was among five leading authorities who compiled a report into the incident on May 28, 2022, during the crunch match between Real Madrid and Liverpool at the Stade de France.

The report entitled “Treated with Contempt: An Independent Panel Report into Fans' Experiences Before, During and After the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris” was based on the written testimonies of 485 women, men and children as well as eyewitness accounts by international journalists at the scene of the melee which UEFA had initially blamed on a bottleneck caused by Liverpool supporters buying fake tickets.

“Held for several hours in a bottleneck close to the ground, then again in static queues at malfunctioning turnstiles, fans were subjected to unprovoked tear-gassing by the paramilitary police. On leaving the stadium they were attacked at knife-point by gangs who stole their possessions. They were tear-gassed repeatedly by the police,” the report’s authors stated.

“Without protection, many who had paid significant amounts of money for match tickets, travel and accommodation did not enter the stadium. Fortuitously, no-one died but those injured missed their travel home. Thousands, including children, have been left traumatised.”

Among the report’s 53 findings were what they described as “aggressive policing – before, during and after the match”, as well as “inadequate provision for crowd safety and event management” and “abject failure by UEFA in meeting its responsibilities.”

Prof Scraton said: “It is difficult to comprehend the sequence of events that constituted the debacle in Paris, leaving so many people physically injured, psychologically harmed and financially compromised. Having paid inflated prices for travel, accommodation and attendance, men, women and children were subjected to unprovoked, indiscriminate police violence including tear gas and baton assaults, together with robbery at knife-point by local gangs. Many left before the match, those who stayed were subjected to further attacks by riot police and gangs on leaving the stadium and arriving at local stations.”

“Responsibility for the collapse in authority, management and safety, lies with those organising and administering the event,” he added.

Dr Deena Haydon, an independent researcher and writer said: “Our comprehensive analysis of fans' experiences before, during and after the Champions League Final is an indictment of all authorities involved: UEFA; the Paris police; local and central government; and the stadium owners."

These stark and painful testimonies, particularly those concerning children, families, the elderly and those with disabilities, reveal the cumulative, long-lasting impact on them individually and collectively. For those fans who survived the 1989 Hillsborough disaster and all that followed, Paris was re-traumatising.”

Dr Lucy Easthope, professor in Practice of Risk and Hazard at the University of Durham added: “Fans’ statements raise substantial concerns about whether UEFA and the French authorities have learned from previous events. Their safety was compromised, not least by indiscriminate, reckless and unprovoked police use of tear gas. Lives were put at risk by a collective, operational failure to implement a comprehensive stadium safety management plan that should have been regularly tested, risk assessed and refined. Detailing the experiences of those who were there, this report provides the foundation to developing a comprehensive approach to stadium safety, event management and attendees’ welfare.”

Journalist and broadcaster Peter Marshall said: “Only the forbearance of the fans averted catastrophe. It truly is a miracle no one died. UEFA, who organise these events and supposedly vet stadium safety and security, must explain how they allowed this to happen - and why, in the face of the evidence, they persisted in blaming innocent supporters. UEFA officials must face up to their individual and collective responsibility.”

The report and the author's findings will feature on BBC's Panorama programme "The Champions League Final: What went Wrong?’ tonight on BBC One at 8pm.