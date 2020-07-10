Tough road to final for Man City as Champions League draw sets Pep on course for possible Barca or Bayern reunion

Manchester City will face Lyon or Juventus in the Champions League quarter-finals if they overcome Real Madrid as Pep Guardiola's men were given a tough-looking path to the final.

Play has been suspended since March due to the coronavirus pandemic, but continental action will return next month with the remaining last-16 ties and a final eight mini-tournament in Portugal.

The route to the Estadio da Luz final on August 23 was set out at an empty auditorium in Nyon, Switzerland on Friday, with City given a difficult road to the Lisbon showpiece.

If Guardiola's men can progress past Real Madrid in their last-16 second leg at the Etihad Stadium, having won 2-1 at the Bernabeu in February, they will face French side Lyon or perennial Serie A champions Juventus in a one-off quarter-final.

Read More

The semi-final draw was also made and City could face Chelsea, although the chances of an all-English encounter seems extremely unlikely as Frank Lampard's Blues head to Bayern Munich for their last-16 second leg trailing 3-0.

Guardiola's former clubs Bayern and Barcelona are more likely potential semi-final opponents, with Napoli the other possibility.

The other side of the draw will provide the home team for the final in Lisbon, with RB Leipzig or Atletico Madrid facing Atalanta or Paris St Germain in the other semi-final.

All matches will take place behind closed doors in Lisbon, with Benfica's Estadio da Luz and Sporting's Estadio Jose Alvalade providing the venue for the behind-closed-doors ties.

The remaining round-of-16 fixtures will be decided on August 7 and 8, with the mini-tournament in Portugal kicking off on August 12.

In the Europa League quarter-finals Manchester United will face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir.

The draw for next month's eight-team mini-tournament in Germany was made following the Champions League draw.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side are all but through having won 5-0 at LASK in the first leg of their last-16 tie and United will face Copenhagen or Istanbul Basaksehir in the single-leg quarter-finals.

Wolves would play Roma or Sevilla in the quarter-finals if they overcome Olympiacos, who they drew 1-1 with in the first leg Greece.

Rangers head to Bayer Leverkusen trailing 3-1 from the first leg in Germany and will be rewarded with a match against Inter Milan or Getafe if they manage an almighty comeback.

Shakhtar Donetsk or Wolfsburg against Basel or Frankfurt is the other quarter-final.

United and Wolves could face one another in an all-English semi-final should both teams progress that far, while Rangers' last-four opponents would be Basel, Frankfurt, Shakhtar or Wolfsburg.

Full Champions League Draw:

QF1: Manchester City/ Real Madrid v Juventus / Lyon

QF2: RB Leipzig v Atlético Madrid

QF3: Barcelona/Napoli v Bayern Munich/Chelsea

QF4: Atalanta v PSG

SF1: Winner QF 1 v Winner QF 3

SF2: Winner QF 2 v Winner QF 4

Full Europa League draw:

QF1: Shakhtar Donetsk / Wolfsburg v FC Basel / Eintracht Frankfurt

QF2: Manchester United / LASK v FC Copenhagen / Istanbul Basaksehir

QF3: Inter Milan / Getafe v Bayer Leverkusen / Rangers

QF4: Wolves / Olympiacos v Roma / Sevilla

SF1: Winner QF4 v Winner QF2

SF2: Winner QF 3 v Winner QF 1

PA Media