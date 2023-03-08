Tottenham Hotspur v AC Milan: How to watch last-16 Champions League clash in Ireland

It’s make-or-break for Tottenham against AC Milan in the Champions League tonight.

Losing 1-0 at the San Siro last month, Spurs will lean on their home support in the return leg.

While Antonio Conte’s team will fancy their chances at their stadium, Tottenham’s inconsistency is a problem.

Beaten in really rather meek fashion by both Sheffield United and Wolves of late, Milan will hardly be nervous coming into the game in north London, especially after missing numerous good chances in the first leg,

Here’s everything you need to know about tonight’s game.

When and where is it on?

Tottenham vs AC Milan is scheduled for an 8pm kick-off Irish time on Wednesday 8 March, 2023.

The Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London will host.

Where to watch Tottenham vs AC Milan

TV channel: The game will be broadcast on BT Sport 1.

Live stream: Livescore will also stream the game free on its app.

Tottenham vs AC Milan team news

Eric Dier is suspended for the game and that means Conte, who is expected back on the touchline, is almost certain to start with the same back three who started Saturday’s loss at Wolves.

Clement Lenglet, Cristian Romero and Ben Davies are thought to be the most likely to start at the back, with Emerson Royal returning in place of Pedro Porro despite his decent display at Molineux.

The biggest selection headache comes up front, with Heung-min Son so ineffective against Wolves. Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma are surely both pushing to start alongside Harry Kane and Dejan Kulusevksi.

For Milan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has recently returned and could even play, with former Arsenal forward Olivier Giroud said to be struggling with a bout of illness.

Ismael Bennacer, Alessandro Florenzi and Davide Calabria are all injured.

Head to head, history and results

Tottenham wins: 2

Draws: 2

AC Milan wins: 1

Tottenham vs AC Milan latest odds

Tottenham to win: 19/20

Draw: 13/5

AC Milan to win: 3/1

Odds via Betfair and subject to change.