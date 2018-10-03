Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp offered up few excuses as his side slipped to a 1-0 defeat in the Champions League against Napoli.

'Tonight we weren't as good as we could be' - No excuses from Jurgen Klopp after his side fail to hit the target in Napoli defeat

A last gasp Lorenzo Insigne goal was enough to hand Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli victory in Naples, with Liverpool failing to muster a single effort on target on a night when their attacking players failed to fire.

It was a worrying performance from Liverpool, with Klopp accepting his side deserved little after a display that was not ideal preparation for Sunday's massive Premier League game against Manchester City at Anfield.

"We had our moments, but too often the formation was not right or we moved in the wrong spaces," stated Klopp. "The job of the midfield three was nearly impossible. You have to stay calm in a situation like that, but we were too hectic with the ball.

"A 0-0 away from home is OK, but we made a mistake before their goal. That’s the second time this season that we have conceded a goal like that. It was an intense game, but we caused the intensity of the game ourselves."

Klopp hinted Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane were not dynamic enough in the attacking third, on a night when Mohamed Salah failed to fire once again.

"Sometimes Bobby (Firmino) ran too long with the ball, or Sadio ran too long," added Klopp. "When that happens, you cannot produce. The midfielders or the full-backs tried to go forward, but we lost the ball and had to go back in the other direction.

"It was an interesting looking group before we started and it's still interesting now. We want to play better than we did tonight, but even if we don't play brilliantly, we want a result. Tonight we weren't as good as we could be.

"We have to blame ourselves, that's how it is. There's no problem, the boys did a brilliant job tonight. They tried everything and were really busy, but not smart enough or calm enough in the right moments. When that happens, you lose football games."

Liverpool now sit second in Group C, one point behind Napoli and level on points with Paris Saint-Germain after the French champions recorded an emphatic 6-1 win against Red Star Belgrade.

