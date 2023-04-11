Thomas Tuchel poised to ruin Pep Guardiola’s moment of deliverance – again
Bayern Munich manager already foiled Manchester City’s Champions League plot when he was at Chelsea and astute tactics will count once more
Miguel Delaney© Independent.co.uk
For all that was made about a famous dinner with Pep Guardiola when Thomas Tuchel was a young coach, this great meeting of tactical minds, the German found it changed once he became an equal of the Manchester City manager. Or, more pointedly, when he started to beat him.