'This was a reality check' - Roy Keane suggests hype around Man City has been misplaced after Anfield hammering

Roy Keane believes Manchester City are 'a long way from being a great team' after their Champions League ambitions were shattered in a 3-0 quarter-final defeat against Liverpool .

City failed to register a single shot at goal as they slumped to defeat at Anfield for a second time in 2018, with Keane telling ITV Sport that Pep Guardiola's side have yet to prove they are worthy of the hype that has been built up around them as they have raced clear of the chasing pace in this season's one-sided Premier League title race.

A win against Manchester United on Saturday will confirm City as Premier League champions, but Keane suggests they Anfield humbling is evidence that they do not deserve to be considered as one of the best teams to have played in English football yet. "There has been a lot of hype around this Man City team. Talk about them being a great team, but this was a reality check for this team," declared Keane. "They have a lot to do before they can be regarded as a great team.

"It will be a hard game for the manager to analyse because they had a lot of possession, but possession doesn't win you football matches." "The Man City players will be shell-shocked. There is no way they could have visualised that they would be 3-0 down from the first leg. Even if the thought they would be in for a tough night, I'm sure they thought they'd score a goal.

"For all we have seen from them this season, City showed a real lack of quality, but give credit Liverpool for that." Keane singled out City defender Kyle Walker for specific criticism as he suggested the former Spurs defender was 'dreadful on the night', with the former Manchester United skipper pouring praise on the Liverpool trio of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jordan Henderson.

"Great, great team performance from Liverpool," stated Keane. "They had a great start and Man City, we have seen it previous, Liverpool have the players who can hurt Man City, particularly on the counter attack. "I thought the three players in midfield were outstanding. Milner, Henderson, Oxlade-Chamberlain gave then that foundation to go on and win the game and I bet Liverpool can't believe their luck to be 3-0 up.

"Okay, it will be a tough second leg, but Liverpool will fancy themselves to get an away goal and then the tie will be over."

