'There are some serious questions' - Niall Quinn weighs in on Liverpool's alarming slump

Niall Quinn believes that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp will get his players to "build a new psychology" and use their Champions League campaign as a way out of their rut in the Premier League which has cost them the title.

After a run of three successive Premier League defeats, the Anfield side turn their attention to the Champions League and Tuesday's clash with RB Leipzig, and Quinn admits it's a challenge for Klopp to put their focus on Europe after those disappointments in their domestic league.

"They are definitely in a rut and there is a big ask of the players to somehow come together and transform themselves from this rut. Leipzig will relish this even though they are not playing at home," Quinn said today ahead of Virgin Media's coverage of the Champions League and Europa League this week.

"There are some serious questions. When Van Dijk got injured, they were really good for a few weeks and you thought, wow, he's not being missed. But what has crept in is that the front three are not prolific any more and they are not dynamic like they were. That leads to other areas of the pitch not supplying as well as they used to.

"It's a big, big ask to turn that negativity that's in the air now. The good thing is that Klopp has conceded the league, so we know the league is gone for Liverpool. That takes a weight of focus away from the toughness and hard work of the Premier League, and it can all be put into the Champions League right now.

"That will be his strategy. To get the focus in his players that this is the tournament for us this year and to start again, against Leipzig tomorrow night. That's the only way he can go with this. He can't ignore the rut and he's got to build a new psychology in the team midway through the season that is probably different to what he was preaching to them in the early months."

"In the early months it was 'we'll win them both' but now things are flat and low and they have one of them left. But Leipzig will be relishing it," Quinn added.

The Champions League returns to Virgin Media Television tomorrow, with all games live on Virgin Media Sport.

Online Editors