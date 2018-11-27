Paul Scholes believes Marouane Fellaini's last gasp winner against Young Boys in the Champions League papered over some huge cracks in the make-up of Jose Mourinho 's misfiring team.

'The way he plays looks out of date' - Paul Scholes hits out at Jose Mourinho and the Man United manager bites back

Fellaini's late goal edged United into the knock-out stages of the competition, but their lacklustre performance in front of a muted Old Trafford crowd did little to dismiss the notion that Mourinho's woes will end any time soon.

United legend Scholes has pulled few punches in his assessment of United in recent years and he offered up this blunt verdict to BT Sport.

"I thought they were awful tonight, I thought they were terrible," said Scholes. "If they play against a half decent team there tonight, they get beat. I reminded me of Sevilla in the last-16 last year, when they got beat.

"I feel really sorry for Young Boys. United were lacking in every position and if they had a little bit of quality about them, they win there. I thought their play in general was very poor.

"It's difficult to watch that. First half they created chances and in the second half, David de Gea kept them in it, but they fought till the end and that's all you can say.

"I didn't like the smiling as they came off the pitch. They need to realise they were very lucky tonight and I hope the manager tells them that."

Scholes dismissed the theory that Mourinho's job was saved by Fellaini's goal, as he insisted it will be performances in domestic competition that will decide his fate.

"I don't think he could have lost his job on this game," stated Scholes. "It's more the league situation that could cost him his job. They need to improve in performances and results to get near that top four. That could could him his job."

Scholes was not impressed by Mourinho's post match comments, as he highlighted his record in the Champions League over the course of his career.

"The most important thing is to qualify and for some of my lovers, and those that like stats, I am 14 seasons in the Champions League and 14 times my teams have qualified through to the group stages," he said. "The season I was not in the Champions League, I won the Europa League."

That inspired this irate reaction from Scholes: "It's always I won the title, I won the Champions League. Last time I looked, football was a team game.

"The best teams in the world play attacking football. They play high press attacking football and the way he plays now looks out of date.

"Why does he have to remind us what he has won? We know what he has won. He cares, we all care. We all want them to be in the next round of the Champions League, but that was not good enough."

Mourinho refused to react to United great Scholes' comment that his side had put in a "terrible" display, but cut down high-profile critics in general when asked about his animated touchline behaviour when Marcus Rashford faltered in front of goal.

"Can myself or another manager have a reaction of frustration? I would invite people to sit on the bench as managers," the United boss said.

"But I think maybe it's better to have lots of holidays in Barbados and go to the television screen and touch the electronic dummies.

"I think it's much, much, much more comfortable than being on the touchline like we managers we are.

"I am pretty sure that a proper football manager would never criticise another one for emotional reactions on the touchline because it's deja vu for them.

"For the ones that have a nice life, it's different."

