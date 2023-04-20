‘The team is exhausted’ – Pep Guardiola complains despite Manchester City making the Champions League semis

Manchester City’s Erling Haaland celebrates scoring their side’s first goal of the game during the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg match at Allianz Arena, Munich. Picture date: Wednesday April 19, 2023.

Manchester City players are exhausted ahead of their FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United at Wembley this weekend, manager Pep Guardiola said, after his side knocked Bayern Munich out of the Champions League on Wednesday.

City's 1-1 draw with Bayern in their quarter-final second leg secured a 4-1 win on aggregate that assured them a semi-final spot in Europe's elite club competition for a third successive season.

They will face Real Madrid in the last four.

Guardiola's side are also in the hunt for the Premier League title, sitting four points behind leaders Arsenal with a game in hand.

"The team is exhausted, so I don't know how we are going to recover to play against Sheffield United because we play on Saturday," Guardiola told BT Sport.

"It's so demanding, so I don't know how we will arrive because now is a tough moment for the game on Saturday."

Guardiola said defender Nathan Ake would undergo tests later on Thursday to check the extent of a suspected hamstring injury after he was taken off in the second half against Bayern.

Erling Haaland netted his 48th goal of a remarkable campaign as City claimed a 1-1 draw at Bayern Munich on Wednesday to go through 4-1 on aggregate.

City had been in control of their destiny after last week’s emphatic first-leg win but they needed to withstand considerable pressure at the Allianz Arena before Haaland’s strike on 57 minutes settled the matter.

Kevin De Bruyne thought Haaland showed great character to finish off a swift counter-attack having missed from the penalty spot earlier in the game.

The Belgian said: “Knowing him he will not be happy with missing the penalty.

“When you have another chance you have to go again. He had the opportunity, finished it with class and he helps us win games.”

Bayern kept on fighting and pulled a goal back late on after a contentiously-awarded Joshua Kimmich penalty, but the outcome was not in doubt.

Such were the home side’s frustrations that manager Thomas Tuchel was sent off in the closing minutes for complaining about referee Clement Turpin’s decisions.

City will now play Real Madrid in the semi-finals in a rematch of last year’s encounter won by the Spanish side in dramatic circumstances.

Midfielder Bernardo Silva has already spoken confidently of avenging that loss but De Bruyne insists that is not something that motivates him.

He said: “I am not that person. What happened last year happened. We played really well in the two games and the last five minutes changed the course (of the tie).

“You have to take it on the chin and move on. It happened and it doesn’t mean we didn’t play well for the majority of the two games. Football is about details and it happens and you move on.”

City will travel to the Spanish capital on May 9 before hosting the reigning the champions the following week.

Before that, however, they have other pressing matters with Saturday’s FA Cup semi-final against Sheffield United followed by a crunch top-of-the-table Premier League encounter with Arsenal four days later.

“It is going to be a quick turnaround,” De Bruyne said. “The schedule is what it is. It is very hard for us, but it is a privilege playing in all these semi-finals.

“A lot of people want to be in our position. We are proud but we have to go on.”