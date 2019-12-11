Tottenham manager Jose Mourinho admitted he learned a lot from his side's 3-1 Champions League defeat against Bayern Munich and it appears a lot of the information he gathered may not have been positive for his stand-in players.

'The negative I won't tell you' - Jose Mourinho reacts to Tottenham's defeat as Troy Parrott is left on the bench

Mourinho rested a host of star names for a final group game that had little resting on it as both teams were already through to the knock-out stages of the competition, but it appears he was not impressed by the performances of his back-up performers.

On a night when Republic of Ireland teenage striker was left on the bench for the whole match, Mourinho did not seem impressed by the contributions of replacement defenders Juan Foyth and Kyle Walter-Peters or midfielder Christian Eriksen and Giovani lo Celso.

"The negative I won't tell you," said Mourinho when asked what he learned from the game. "It would be unfair to speak about conclusions. No conclusions, just information and that is very important for me.

"Some of the players played their first minutes with me. Some of the players like Foyth was the first time he played. It was important to collect some information, information you normally collect in the season or in pre-season. I just arrived and I need information.

"The fact that we qualified against Olympiacos gave us this possibility and the fact that we played so well in the last match and we won 5-0, we were in a positive, which allowed me to come here and risk what happened.

"I am happy with the decisions I made, I hope our supporters understand what I did. Internally we all agreed that was the best option for the players that are playing every minute and also the best option for the players that are not playing and for the young players that need to develop.

"I am happy with the information I take back. I take lots of information on players that is going to influence my decisions in the future. This team is not what I call a team. What I call a team is when you prepare together, you work together, you develop principles together. This team that we played tonight is a team that is not a perfect puzzle.

"We just tried to organise a team so that we could rest some players and give conditions for the more experienced people to perform and have some security. So Foyth, Alderweireld, Lo Celso, Sessegnon, Eriksen, Dier, we tried to build something to give them some security and give us some options to fight for a result."

Mourinho insisted his team were outsiders to challenge for the Champions League crown, but he admitted he has his sights set on another match against Bayern Munich at the back end of the competition.

"My wish is that we can be back and if we can be back it has to be for the quarter or semi-final, because we cannot play them in the next round. So my wish is to be back for a proper match, for a match that we all like," he added.

"Of all the teams finishing second, I think we are one of the strongest so the other teams will not want to play us."

Online Editors