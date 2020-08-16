The Messi-Ronaldo era is coming to an end - John O'Shea

John O'Shea feels that the era of one-time foes Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has passed, given the outcome of the knockout stages of the Champions League this season.

Messi's future at Barcelona is under the spotlight after their Champions League humiliation on Friday while Ronaldo has completed another season at Juventus without progress in the Champions League.

O'Shea, currently in pre-season with Championship side Reading through his role on the coaching staff there, has seen big names like Manchester City and Barcelona join Juventus on the list of the vanquished clubs in the Champions League this season and he senses that time may have caught up with Ronaldo, once his team-mate at Manchester United as well as Messi.

O'Shea was on the opposing side when Messi scored for Barca on their way to winning the Champions League final in 2009 but he wonders if Messi can get back to the big stage if he stays at Barca.

"You can never see Messi in another team shirt but it's getting to that stage, what does he think, how long does he have left at the top, how long will it take Barca to get back there," O'Shea told Sunday Sport on RTE.

"They have spent quite a bit over the last few years, it's not like they haven't given the support to the managers, they have done. They have a fantastic academy and I am sure they have two or three youngsters there to come in, but Messi could be one to watch, there is already talk of where he might end up and where Ronaldo might end up.

Read More

"But for the first time in a long time neither of them are in the semi-finals, it shows you there are younger players coming into the mix now, the likes of Messi and Ronaldo are challenging each other in terms of numbers but they could be coming to at end in terms of their era of dominating in Europe.

"When I think back, I unfortunately played against a couple of amazing Barcelona teams and to think where they are now," O'Shea added.

"It's tough, all teams go through those phases where they have to rebuild, and Barca are definitely in that phase but Bayern Munich were hugely impressive, not just their skills and quality but their attitude and workrate, having those match together is great.

"And you see Lyon, people are talking about the French league with PSG and Lyon flying the flag, the first time you had two French teams at this stage of the Champions League. It's been a great format to watch and that gives UEFA something to think about as well, they won't be keeping this system in play but for what chance they had in the situation they had, they have worked it brilliantly and it's been very entertaining."

Online Editors