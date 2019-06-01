-
Teams announced for tonight's Champions League final
Independent.ie
Harry Kane has made the starting XI for Tottenham HOtspur, while Gini Wijnaldum gets the nod ahead of James Milner for Liverpool.
Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino.
Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.
