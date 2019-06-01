Sport Champions League

Saturday 1 June 2019

Teams announced for tonight's Champions League final

Liverpool fans react as their team bus arrives at the stadium ahead of the match REUTERS/Juan Medina
Harry Kane has made the starting XI for Tottenham HOtspur, while Gini Wijnaldum gets the nod ahead of James Milner for Liverpool.

Liverpool: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Mane, Firmino.

Tottenham Hotspur: Lloris, Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Dele, Son, Kane.

