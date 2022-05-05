‘Stop screwing around, a**hole... it can’t be’ – Sergio Aguero reveals text from Lionel Messi during Real Madrid’s remarkable win

As football fans around the world watched on in disbelief as Real Madrid completed a magnificent comeback to defeat Manchester City in the Champions League, among them was Lionel Messi.

Former Argentina striker Sergio Aguero revealed during the semi-final second leg that his old teammate had told him to stop “screwing around” because Los Blancos were surely not going to come out on top.

ESPN hired Aguero the commentate on the match alongside Carlos Tevez and Oscar Ruggeri, and the ex-City star revealed a text from Messi as extra-time began.

“Stop screwing around, a**hole... it can't be,” read Aguero.

“It's crazy, you can't win another game like that,” added Tevez before Real went and took the lead in the tie through Karim Benzema’s extra-time penalty.

Before the game, Aguero admitted his fears that his old team were about to be on the end of a spectacular Madrid performance at the Bernabeu.

“I want to say that I'm really nervous, I don't know why but I'm nervous,” he told the live stream. “I want City to go through... I don't know what Pep has in store, I imagine he didn't sleep all night, I know him.”

And so it proved, with Riyad Mahrez’s late strike cancelled out by stoppage-time goals from Rodrygo before Benzema’s penalty sealed the stunning turnaround.