Stephen Bradley reveals Blackpool ‘serious’ about signing Shamrock Rovers ace Andy Lyons

Blackpool are still keen on bringing Ireland U21 cap Andy Lyons to the Championship club as talks with Shamrock Rovers are ongoing.

Lyons will feature for the Hoops in the second leg of their Champions League tie at home to Ludogorets on Tuesday, through there is some bad news on the injury front for the Tallaght club as Roberto Lopes and Jack Byrne will definitely miss the game, Lopes anxiously awaiting results of a scan on his knee injury.

With a number of high-profile players lost from the league here to League One already this summer, interest in Lyons remains high from Blackpool with Rovers waiting to see if they raise their second offer of €250,000.

“They are serious. Themselves and Stephen McPhail have been speaking the last week or so, so they are serious, yeah,” said Rovers boss Stephen Bradley.

Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons hold off the challenge of Bohemians' Ali Coote. Picture: SPORTSFILE

Shamrock Rovers' Andy Lyons hold off the challenge of Bohemians' Ali Coote. Picture: SPORTSFILE

"They have real interest in him. They’ve obviously contacted the club, Blackpool, and there have been discussions. We’ll just see how they go over the next while.

"He has been brilliant for us, Andy. His form has been fantastic. And that form obviously warrants the interest that he has had from Blackpool.

"We’ll just see how that one plays out over the next while," added Bradley, who is confident that Lyons' form with the Hoops will not be distracted by talk about his club future

“He’s fine, he’s brilliant. One of the things you know when you meet Andy is he is a proper kid, really principled and focused, no nonsense.

“He gets on with his job, he wants to learn, wants to improve, he doesn’t get caught up in any of the nonsense that a lot of players can do. So I have no real fears there in terms of him focusing," Bradley added.

Rovers will be tested at home to Ludogorets, who are 3-0 ahead from their home leg, as Lopes and Byrne are definitely out, as a scan will determine the length of Lopes' absence due to that knee injury, sustained in a collision with team-mate Alan Mannus in the weekend draw with Drogheda United.

"It’s a blow. He's been brilliant for us. He’s a real leader. In my opinion he’s the best centre-back in the country. So, any team would miss him and we’re no different," said Bradley.

“Jack won’t be involved tomorrow. He won’t be involved Friday (FAI Cup tie). Hopefully he’s back next week. We had a little setback with him. We thought he was OK but it’s not quite settled."