Stephen Bradley insists Shamrock Rovers ready for ‘massive challenge’ against Ludogorets

Stephen Bradley says his Shamrock Rovers side are ready to face Ludogorets in Bulgaria on Tuesday night despite the clear disadvantage of travel and logistics.

Time pressure and a lack of flights meant that the Rovers party were unable to get to Bulgaria by charter and had to split up their group to travel on scheduled flights, with a three-hour trip across Bulgaria by road to reach their destination, Razgrad for their Champions League second round first leg tie.

In contrast, Ludogorets can fly straight to Dublin for the second leg next week.

"It helps if you can go direct to the place that you're playing in, there's no doubt about that, it helps if you can travel direct and we haven't been able to,” he said.

"But it's done, there's nothing we can do about it now, it's definitely an advantage," Bradley said from Bulgaria today ahead of their training session at the match stadium.

Ludogorets, champions of Bulgaria for 11 years running, have reached the group stages of the Champions League or Europa League for the last six seasons and Bradley is aware of the size of the test ahead.

"It’s a massive challenge. They are a team that dominated domestically for the last ten years. They’ve obviously been in the group stages on a number of occasions.

"They’ve a lot of players from around the world in their team. But we know it’s a big ask, a big task.

“But we’ve been here before, we’ve played big clubs, big teams, we know it will be difficult, but we have quality as well, and it is difficult," he said.

"The players are experienced, we’ve played top teams before and we know these are a good side with good players and it’s nothing new to what we’ve faced, they’re quality."

Bradley has a full squad to pick from with Jack Byrne in contention to start for the first time in two months following injury.