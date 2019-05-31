Brian Kerr has insisted St Patrick's Athletic will always be his first love in football, after his soft spot for Tottenham has been uncovered amid their run to the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

Brian Kerr has insisted St Patrick's Athletic will always be his first love in football, after his soft spot for Tottenham has been uncovered amid their run to the Champions League final against Liverpool on Saturday.

'St Pat's will always be my team!' - Brian Kerr sets the record straight after he was 'outed' as a Tottenham fan

Former Republic of Ireland manager Kerr has been a wonderfully insightful analyst on Virgin Media Sport's Champions League coverage this season, with his colourful expressions matched by some excited reactions to Tottenham goals en-route to their improbable run to a first Champions League final.

Kerr's jubilant reaction to Lucas Moura's injury time semi-final goal against Ajax that sent Spurs into this weekend's final in Madrid became a viral media hit, yet Kerr has insisted his loyalties will always be closer to home.

"Everyone was a bit surprised by my reaction to that video, but let me put it on record that St Pat's will always be my team," said Kerr. "I have never, ever cried about Spurs losing a match, but I've often cried about St Pat's losing.

"We lost eight Cup Finals in succession and I happened to be doing co-commentary when we won in 2014 and I had been completely impartial for the whole game until Christy Fagan got the winner in the 92nd minute and I just lost it.

"My Spurs affinity has been outed by Virgin Media and Twitter after that Moura goal, with the off-camera moment at the end of the Ajax game. So many people seemed to see it and spoke to me about it.

"It was the combination of the excitement of the two nights that got to me. We had Liverpool's amazing comeback against Barcelona the first night and then Spurs coming from 3-0 down in Ajax and we were all excited in the studio. Graeme Souness jumped up as well, but he was off camera so he got away with it!

"I will not be too sad whoever wins this match because I kind of like Liverpool. They have been so good over the last two seasons, with last year being all about their brilliant goals and this season has been a bit more steady and trying to win the league.

"It looked a lot more likely they would win the Premier League than the Champions League when they lost their first three away games in the group stages and Spurs were in trouble in that first stage as well as they only had one point after three games in the competition. So this is the most unlikely of combinations for a final."

Kerr believes Liverpool's class will overwhelm Tottenham in Saturday's final, as he suggests Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has too many players who could let him down in Madrid.

"How many Spurs players get into the Liverpool team? Very few," he adds. "I was thinking about the analysis we will do ahead of the game and thought about what area of the team will Spurs be happy about and it highlighted their problem.

"Their goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is liable to throw one in and makes too many mistakes. I'm looking at the back four and Danny Rose is liable to do anything, the right back Kieran Trippier makes mistakes. Their defence isn't good enough.

"Their midfield is brittle and the only area of their team that is strong is up front. They have match winners in Lucas Moura, (Heung-min) Son and Harry Kane and Dele Alli to a lesser degree. Christian Eriksen is capable of making a goal, but you would think Liverpool will win as they have better players, but it doesn't always work like that."

Tottenham Hotspur will face Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League Final on free-to-air Virgin Media One, with the broadcast starting at 6pm on Saturday.

Online Editors