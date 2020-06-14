| 9.4°C Dublin

Sound of silence won't affect heat of battle

Scrap for Champions League spots will be ferocious on and off the pitch, with Guardiola and City's future the most intriguing sub-plot

In the coming months, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could both win the Champions League and be banned from it next season. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

In the coming months, Pep Guardiola and Manchester City could both win the Champions League and be banned from it next season. Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Eamonn Sweeney

The upcoming battle for Champions League spots won't just be the strangest we've ever seen. It will also be the most crucial in Premier League history.

Covid-19's ability to upset the plans of even the biggest clubs has already become apparent. Liverpool had earmarked Timo Werner as the ideal player to augment their strike force. But the new financial constraints imposed on the club meant the RB Leipzig striker signed for Chelsea instead.

Chelsea, thanks to the two-window transfer embargo imposed upon them by UEFA which ended in February, can still afford to spend big. They're on the verge of signing the brilliant Hakim Ziyech from Ajax and may well beat Bayern Munich in the race to capture Bayer Leverkusen wonder boy Kai Havertz. But they're the exception.