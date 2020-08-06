| 19°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Something I saw in shock Southampton loss could scupper Man City's Champions League dream

Richard Dunne

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Domenec Torrent Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic Expand

Close

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Domenec Torrent Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Domenec Torrent Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic

REUTERS

Man City lead Real Madrid 2-1 ahead of the second leg of their Champions League last 16 tie. Domenec Torrent Reuters/Andrew Yates Livepic

They will have spent the last two months thinking about and planning for this one game against Real Madrid. But Manchester City need to find a new mentality, particularly in defence, if they are to get past Real and go on to win the Champions League.

City are on the tough side of the draw and they’ll need to beat someone like Juventus, Bayern Munich or Barcelona to even get to the final.

It’s the hardest route in the tournament. City at their peak would have the beating of Barca, but Bayern have looked very strong since they went back playing post-lockdown so they’d be a hard side to beat.