Ronan Finn, centre, celebrates with Shamrock Rovers team-mates Roberto Lopes, left, and Aaron Greene after scoring their side's first goal during the Champions League first qualifying round first leg win over Hibernians at Tallaght Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

In the best way possible, this was a surreal European night for Shamrock Rovers.

Champions League ties aren’t supposed to be like this for Irish clubs. The considerable crowd that descended on Dublin 24 are accustomed to the nervous energy and anticipation that comes with trying to giant kill at this level.

Ties in the premier competition have proved hard to win for our top dogs. In the decade since Rovers crept past Estonia’s Flora Tallinn on a 1-0 aggregate scoreline in 2011, just two League of Ireland winning teams have advanced past the entry stage.

It would require one of the greatest calamities in the history of football here for Rovers to end up riding those fine margins in next Tuesday’s decider.

They travel to Malta with a three goal cushion largely inspired by the feats of Rory Gaffney, although his contribution was not without controversy as he was blessed to avoid a second half red card that might have put a different complexion on proceedings and created a level of worry that seemed implausible in the first 45 where Hibernians were terrible.

That shouldn’t take away from the efforts of Stephen Bradley’s side, even if their performance was rough around the edges at times.

Irish teams aren’t always comfortable with the favourites tag and shorn of the skills of Jack Byrne and Graham Burke, two players suited to breaking down an opponent with a gameplan to defend in numbers, a degree of patience was required and they got the job done reasonably efficiently.

What his exercise showed is just how important seeded status is at this stage of the competition.

The draw was extremely favourable too, as there were much better sides than Hibernians as possible opponents including Lech Poznan, the champions of Poland, who defeated Qarabag last night.

But the ranking points accrued from regular qualification put Rovers on the side of the draw that opened up this possibility.

Hibernians are clearly a modest outfit, but they are also in pre-season and without key players and management due to suspensions arising from a controversial European exit last year with a team of Irish officials in charge.

Their plight was evidenced by the emergency signing of 37-year-old Brazilian defender Rodolfo Soares, a club legend who had dropped down a level before receiving the SOS call.

In the early minutes here, despite the presence of a 7,000 crowd, Rovers striker Aaron Greene could be heard telling wing back Andy Lyons to try and expose the lack of mobility of the lynchpin of their five man defence by getting the ball in behind.

It became hard for the Hoops to do that because the black shirts were operating such a low block with no real desire to cross the halfway line.

What they needed was a bit of quality to pick the lock and it was provided by Gaffney, whose performance level has stepped up since the injuries to Byrne, Burke and also the Lincoln bound Danny Mandroiu.

With Greene pushing on, Gaffney has become the link between midfield and attack and he made both first half goals for the hosts with strong hold-up play and dangerous crosses that were converted by inrushing colleagues.

Skipper Ronan Finn bagged the first, a landmark moment for the veteran as he got off the mark in European competition at the 48th attempt. Playmaker Dylan Watts bagged the second, anticipating the timing of Gaffney’s delivery as the Maltese switched off.

At the interval, it looked as though it was going to be a routine evening but there was a reminder of the perils of switching off in the aftermath. Hibernians sprung the imposing Terence Groothusen at centre forward and he made an impact, striking the woodwork with a long range thunderbolt.

More pertinently, Hibernians found a way of exposing Rovers on the counter and there was a major letoff when Thaylor slipped in behind Lee Grace and steered the ball wide of the post with Alan Mannus beaten.

The atmosphere was temporarily punctured by anxiety. And then there was aggression, a moment of madness from Gaffney when he kicked out at Gabriel Artiles after being wrestled to the ground. Somehow, the officials missed the clear contact of boot to face and awarded a pair of yellows.

There were disturbances in the directors area as members of the visiting delegation concluded that officialdom was out to get them again. Home fans told them to pipe down.

Insult was added to injury by Gaffney’s coup de grace, an elongated one two with sub Aidomo Emakhu capped by a calm finish to remove stress from proceedings.

Emakhu has the pace that should make him a proper bench threat in this European campaign, and he was denied a fourth as Bradley rang the changes in the dying stages to see out a result that should propel them towards the likelihood of a second round clash with Bulgarian elites Ludogorets.





Shamrock Rovers: Mannus, Hoare, Lopes, Grace; Finn (Gannon 81), O’Neill, McCann, Lyons; Watts (Towell 81); Greene (Emakhu 67), Gaffney (Ferizaj 85)

Hibernians: Kone, Grech (Caruana 89), Bravo, Soares, Artiles, Zerafa (Fonseca 89); Diakite, Vella, Mensah (Groothusen 45); Thaylor, Degabriele

Referee: Morton Krogh (Denmark)