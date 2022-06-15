Shamrock Rovers potentially face tough draw against Ludogorets in Champions League

UEFA's Tobias Hedtstück draws out Shamrock Rovers FC during the Champions League first qualifying round draw in Nyon, Switzerland.

Shamrock Rovers face a tough task in making it into the next stage of the Champions League as they could face Bulgarian side Ludogorets, if they can get past Maltese outfit Hibernians in the first qualifying round.

Rovers play Maltese opposition in the first qualifying round, home and away legs in the first two weeks of July, but if they get through they will face either Ludogorets or Sutjeska (Montenegro).

After their breakthrough season in 2013, Ludogorets have twice been in the Champions League group stages and regularly made the group phase of the Europa League. Sutjeska stand in their way in the first round but Ludogorets will expect to advance and face the winners of the Rovers/Hibernians tie.

Should Rovers lose to Hibernians, they will play the defeated side between Levadia Tallinn v Vikingur Reykavik in the Europa Conference league second round.

If Linfield get past Welsh side TNS in the first round, they face either Bodo/Glimt (Norway) or KI (Faroe Islands).

The draw for the second qualifying round of their debut season in the Europa Conference League has not been kind to St Patrick's Athletic.

The Saints, given a bye into the second round as a consequence of the exclusion of Russian clubs, will face the winner of the tie between Moldova’s Sfintul Gheorghe and Slovenian club Mura.

The draw was better for Sligo Rovers, as should they defeat Welsh side Bala Town they play Motherwell.

But Derry City, which face Riga FC in the first round, would be tested by either Slovakian side Ružomberok or Kauno Žalgiris of Lithuania.



