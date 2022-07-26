Shamrock Rovers exit Champions League despite impressive win over Ludogorets

A brave Shamrock Rovers side have bowed out of the Champions League despite a thrilling win at home to Ludogorets.

But the Hoops will look to take the momentum from their 2-1 victory, in a 4-2 aggregate defeat, into the next stage of their European venture.

They now drop into the Europa League where they face North Macedonian champions Shkupi, who were knocked out of the Champions League by Dinamo Zagreb, with the first leg due to be at home on Thursday week, but a route to the group stages of the Europa League, with a payday of €2.9million, is still within reach for the Dublin side.

Rovers had admitted that the 3-0 deficit from the away leg made the home leg a mission impossible, but there was hope when Aaron Greene scored after 21 minutes, as a ragged-looked Ludogorets, who hauled off two players at half time and were reduced to ten men early in the second half.

Teenager Aidomo Emakhu pounced, after good work by fellow subs Rory Gaffney and Neil Farrugia, to fire home from close range on 87 minutes, making it 2-0 but Rovers could not find the third goal they needed to take the tie to extra time, Brazilian Cauly then catching Rovers on the counter attack with a finish in added time to ease Ludogorets' nerves in an ill-tempered finish to the game.