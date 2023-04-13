Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich after punch left team-mate Leroy Sane with bloodied lip – report

Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich after punching his team-mate Leroy Sane in the aftermath of their 3-0 Champions League defeat to Manchester City.

Reports in Germany suggest that Mane left Sane with a bloodied lip following the altercation and although both trained today, German newspaper Bild are reporting that the former Liverpool striker has been suspended until further notice.

Multiple reports in Germany say Mane struck Sane on the face in the dressing-room during the post-match argument, with pandemonium ensuing in the locker room as team-mates rushed to separate the duo.

Sky Germany are reporting that Sane’s lip was bleeding, and the argument is believed to have centered around a heated discussion that happened on the pitch in the 83rd minute, when Mane and Sane argued shortly after City took a 3-0 lead.

Eyewitness reports in Bild say that the blow left marks on Sane's face, and Bayern did not want to comment on the incident and possible consequences when asked by German media.

It adds to a sense of unease at the German giants. Reports emerged last month that Sane is unhappy at Bayern, with the winger commuting between Munich, London and Manchester because his wife 'no longer wanted to live in Germany'. A move back to the Premier League is likely to be requested by the former Man City man.

The alleged altercation adds to the problems faced by new Bayern boss Thomas Tuchel, with the German attempting to fix a fractured camp. But he was upbeat following their quarter-final first-leg loss in Manchester.

“Everyone saw we were trying to pull the game to our side," the 49-year-old Tuchel said. "I saw so many good things that I refuse to put the result in focus today. I was very proud of how we played. We were courageous. I kind of have a crush on this team.

"It is going to be a big task to turn this tie around but we are not giving up. Obviously everyone is disappointed because it did not feel like a 3-0. But a home game in Germany is a home game in Germany. It is not over until we are under the showers. We won't give away anything."