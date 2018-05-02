Roma vs Liverpool, Champions League: Jurgen Klopp's side lead after goal-filled first half in Rome

Independent.ie

Liverpool look to join Real Madrid in the Champions League final as they take on Roma in the semi-final second leg at the Stadio Olimpico tonight. Follow all the action below:

https://www.independent.ie/sport/soccer/champions-league/roma-vs-liverpool-champions-league-jurgen-klopps-side-lead-after-goalfilled-first-half-in-rome-36867686.html

https://www.independent.ie/incoming/article36868101.ece/bc36e/AUTOCROP/h342/mane.jpg