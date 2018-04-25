Roma condemn 'abhorrent behavior of small minority of fans' after Irishman left seriously injured following attack

Roma have condemned the behaviour of a 'small minority' of fans after a 53-year-old Liverpool supporter from Meath was hospitalised with serious injuries following an attack outside Anfield.

Merseyside Police announced two men from Rome were arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after an Irishman was seriously injured following an altercation between fans before the Reds' 5-2 victory in the Champions League semi-final first leg last night.

The Italian side, who host Liverpool in the semi-final return leg next Wednesday, issued a statement today regarding the 'abhorrent behaviour'. "AS Roma condemns in the strongest possible terms the abhorrent behavior of a small minority of traveling fans who brought shame on the club and the vast majority of Roma’s well-behaved supporters at Anfield after getting involved in clashes with Liverpool supporters before last night’s fixture.

"There is no place for this type of vile behavior in football and the club is now cooperating with Liverpool Football Club, UEFA and the authorities. "The club’s thoughts and prayers are with the 53-year-old Liverpool fan in hospital and his family at this time."

UEFA has also condemned the attack, which marred Liverpool's emphatic European victory. A UEFA statement read: "UEFA is deeply shocked by the vile attack that occurred ahead of the Liverpool FC v AS Roma match and our thoughts are with the victim and his family.

"The perpetrators of this ignominious attack have no place in and around football and we trust they will be dealt with utmost severity by the authorities. "UEFA is waiting to receive full reports before deciding on potential disciplinary charges."

