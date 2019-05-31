Sport Champions League

Friday 31 May 2019

Roberto Firmino passed fit for Champions League final

Liverpool's Roberto Firmino

Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino has been passed fit for the Champions League final against Tottenham in Madrid.

The Brazil international has missed the last three matches with a thigh problem but manager Jurgen Klopp said he was ready for the game.

Teenager Rhian Brewster has been included in the 23-man squad but fellow youngsters Ben Woodburn and Curtis Jones have not made the cut.

Provisional squad: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Matip, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Salah, Firmino, Mane, Mignolet, Gomez, Lovren, Moreno, Lallana, Milner, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Shaqiri, Sturridge, Origi, Brewster, Kelleher.

