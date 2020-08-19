Richie Sadlier's comments on RB Leipzig and PSG go viral with over one million views

The comments of former Ireland international Richie Sadlier on RB Leipzig and Paris St Germain have gone viral with over one million views so far.

Sadlier, in his role as pundit for RTÉ during last night's Champions League semi-final between the two clubs, blasted the German outfit as a "marketing strategy for a drinks brand" and the French side as "far worse."

Leipzig lost last night's final 3-0 to PSG, with Sadlier commenting on the Bundesliga club's rise to prominence in European football, thanks to the backing of drinks brand Red Bull.

He also took aim at Paris St Germain, which has been owned by Qatari Sports Investments, a business interest of the Arab state's royal family since 2011.

The club was founded in 2009 and are the only German top flights side not to engage in the "50 plus 1" rule which gives supporters a 51 per cent stake in their team.

"If you look at how they've done it, they've either side-stepped or trampled over the membership rules that are treated very seriously in German football the importance of fans having a voice in the club," he said of Leipzig.

"It's basically a marketing strategy for a drinks brand, that's what this club exists as.

"And PSG, far worse, they're run by a regime with traces of torturing journalists to imprisoning gay people and a host of other human rights abuses.

"If you approach a game of football and see the result as a vindication of the behaviour of the owners, or of the club, maybe this isn't the game for you."

PSG will take on the winners of this evening's other semi-final between Bayern Munich and Lyon.

Online Editors