Richard Dunne: 'Spurs just aren't strong enough - I'd be hugely surprised if Liverpool don't win in Madrid'

My dad was an Everton supporter, he was from the generation who would go over to watch them, eight-hour trips on the cattle boats over to Liverpool and Goodison Park.

And I was a Liverpool fan as a kid.

It was during the era of Houghton, Whelan and Aldridge, when they were successful with a healthy helping of Irish players. The 1989 FA Cup Final is my first real memory of a cup final, but Liverpool fans of this era don’t have much success to look back on, certainly in terms of the league.

It changed for me when I went to England and signed for Liverpool’s rivals. I had loved Liverpool FC but when you are playing for Everton against them, even in a youth league game, you get caught up in it all, they become your rivals overnight and you have to hate them, try to beat them.

By the time I retired from playing, my loyalties went with where my kids’ loyalties were. They’d grown up watching me play for Manchester City, so they had an allegiance to them, but so many of my mates still support Liverpool, despite how hard it’s been to follow them.

You had a generation of Manchester United fans who never saw the club win anything and then had a period of amazing success.

Liverpool have been so close over the last few years. You think they are getting closer all the time, but they just haven’t got there in terms of winning the league. They are unfortunate in that they’ve been up against one of the greatest Premier League teams of all time.

As a club, though, Liverpool are going in the right direction.

And they should get there when it comes to the Champions League tomorrow. I just can’t see Tottenham being strong enough. When you compare the two starting XIs, Liverpool are just so strong and I’d be hugely surprised if they don’t win it.

What’s important in a final like this is to not lose it too early. You have 90 minutes, maybe 120 minutes, you have time to win the tie so teams are more reserved in the first half, before they start taking chances in the second half.

The way Liverpool play, they can take you apart at any time. I know Spurs have done well, really well, to get to the final, but they lost nearly 20 matches over the course of the season so there’s no reason for Liverpool to fear them, or worry about them. Liverpool will have too much for them.

If you work off Wednesday’s Europa League final, Chelsea’s league position was better than Arsenal’s this season and they won the final, won it well. Liverpool’s league form this season is better than Tottenham’s, they have proved to be a better team in the league and they will prove that in the final tomorrow.

I think the experience of last year will be playing on their minds. The problem for Liverpool in the final last year was that they were so hyped up about how good Mo Salah was . . . and then Salah got injured after a few minutes. That left Liverpool thinking 'what are we going to do now? Everyone told us we were a team built around Salah and we don’t have him any more.' They imploded. I know the goalkeeper’s performance didn’t help, but Salah’s injury was fatal for them.

Other Liverpool players have come to the fore since then and taken responsibility, shown they can lead the team as well.

What’s also in Liverpool’s favour this season is that they are not up against Real Madrid or Barcelona. Whether people admit it or not, sometimes you don’t look at the team facing you on the pitch but you look at their history, their record, and that can be intimidating for players. Tottenham’s history is nowhere near as good as Liverpool’s so there is no reason for fear, no reason for stress. There is pressure from being favourites, but they were favourites so often in the league and won.

Tottenham they are a good side who do get great results but I feel they are relying too much on Harry Kane coming back. Throwing him in could be a mistake if he’s not fully fit. Their record without Kane is half-decent so the manager has to make sure that Kane is as fit as he says he is.

Yes, he is one of the best strikers in the world, but no one can be instantly match fit when the come back from injury, some players need a few games before they hit form again and Kane is one of those.

If he’s fully fit he’s the best forward in England, and he could win the game for them.

But there’s no room for sentiment in a big game like this, and if having a fully fit Son or Lucas would be more beneficial to the team, the manager should stick to that instead of giving him a game because he’s the captain. The game is more important than sentiment.

The two teams showed great passion in the semi-finals and they deserve to be in Madrid. But Tottenham won’t be able to surprise Liverpool.

