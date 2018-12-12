All four English sides will be in the draw for the Champions League last 16, but the Premier League contingent are facing some tricky ties as the knockout stages begin.

All four English sides will be in the draw for the Champions League last 16, but the Premier League contingent are facing some tricky ties as the knockout stages begin.

Revealed: All the possible draws for Premier League sides as Champions League last 16 line-up is confirmed

Despite an opening defeat at home to Lyon, Man City progressed comfortably as group winners, with Man United, Spurs and Liverpool joining Pep Guardiola's side in the draw as runners up.

While the three second-place finishers will be delighted to move onto the next stage, they might not be as happy when they learn their fate in the last 16 draw on December 17.

UEFA rules state that teams who played in the same group cannot be drawn against each other, and neither can sides from the same country.

That leaves Man City with just four options in the draw, with Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid the toughest possible opponent for the Premier League champions, and would represent a meagre reward for topping the group.

Man City's potential last 16 opponents: Roma, Ajax, Schalke, Atletico Madrid.

The other three clubs are facing daunting second round draws. Porto would be looked at as a favourable tie, while there are a number of heavyweight opponents who would represent a considerable challenge.

Man United's potential last 16 opponents: PSG, Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto.

Spurs' potential last 16 opponents: PSG, Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, Juventus.

Liverpool's potential last 16 opponents: Borussia Dortmund, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Porto, Juventus, Barcelona.

Online Editors