Real plan swoop for Jude Bellingham and Kylian Mbappe

Real Madrid will look to exploit the uncertainty at Paris Saint-Germain this summer and explore a potential world record move for Kylian Mbappe alongside their pursuit of Jude Bellingham.

The Spanish champions have discussed both players arriving in what would likely be a record summer of spending to be part of a new ‘Galacticos’ team that could dominate Europe over the next decade.

After opening talks over a deal for England midfielder Bellingham – and stealing a march on Champions League semi-final opponents Manchester City – they are also ready to revive their long-term interest in Mbappe, who they attempted to sign for €195m before he signed a new deal with his French club in 2022.

PSG are on the brink of winning Ligue 1 but are braced for change in the coming months, with Lionel Messi out of contract and considering a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabia. The club have condemned fans for gathering outside Neymar’s home and chanting for the Brazilian superstar to leave.

Mbappe has publicly criticised his own club for using his image too prominently on their promotional material for season tickets. “I disagree with this posted video. It is certainly not Kylian Saint-Germain,” he wrote in a statement after its release, insisting he had no editorial involvement.

Mbappe, 24, signed a new deal at PSG last year but also talked to Real before making his decision. He was unveiled with a 2025 printed shirt when the contract was announced but it has been widely reported since that the final year is an option. The possibility of having one season left on his terms could see clubs putting pressure on PSG with offers this summer. Real will look to revive their interest in Mbappe if there is a hint he would be available on the market. ​

The player has been on their agenda as they look to continue an incredible run of five Champions Leagues in the last nine years. With their tie against City at 1-1, veteran Galacticos Luka Modric, Karim Benzema and Toni Kroos are within sight of another triumph.

Real also have a raft of younger players currently in the first team, with Eduardo Camavinga setting up Vinicius Jr for the breathtaking opening goal against City. Aurélien Tchouaméni came off the bench and Bellingham has been targeted as a midfielder who could fit into their team immediately.

They wanted to sign Erling Haaland before the striker opted to join City and there has been talk of “Operation Haaland” being reactivated - but that would be further down the line rather than this summer.