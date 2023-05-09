Real Madrid v Man City – Champions League semi-final first leg
Dylan O'Connell
Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola once again pits his wits against Carlo Ancelotti and 14-times Champions League winners Real Madrid at the Bernabeu Stadium.
Live | Real Madrid v Man City – Champions League semi-final first leg
‘I would give up my pension to see Inter win’ – Dachau survivor Enrico Vanzini (100) praying ahead of Milan derby
Thibaut Courtois thinks he deserves the Ballon d’Or - stopping Erling Haaland could prove his case
Real Madrid v Manchester City, Champions League semi-final first leg: What time, what channel and all you need to know
Old sores at play as City face Madrid in ‘real final’
Duel between polar opposites Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti can decide debate on who is greatest
Fear of losing stalks a city and its two fallen giants
Pep Guardiola has to deal with Carlo Ancelotti’s ability to adapt
Champions League is a draw for potential Arsenal players – Arteta
Katie McCabe in tears as Wolfsburg strike in extra time to end Arsenal’s Champions League hopes
Manchester City fans confident of getting revenge over Real Madrid
