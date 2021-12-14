Real Madrid slam ‘shameful’ Champions League draw farce as LaLiga giants go from Benfica tie to PSG showdown

Andrey Arshavin draws out the card of Real Madrid during the voided. UEFA Champions League 2021/22 round of 16 draw. Photo: Reuters

Real Madrid director Emilio Butragueno has labelled yesterday’s Champions League draw as “shameful” after a technical problem forced it to take place a second time.

In the original draw, Manchester United’s ball was pulled out of the pot to face Villarreal, but such a tie should not have been possible given the two sides were in the same group.

Villarreal were then paired with Manchester City, but further issues occurred when United were excluded from the pot of possible opponents for Atletico Madrid, while Liverpool, who were in the same group as the Spanish side, were included instead.

Uefa said “a technical problem with the software of an external service” caused the problems and the draw duly took place for a second time.

That sparked outcry in Spain, with Real Madrid particularly unhappy as their original tie, against Benfica, had been the first out of the hat.

As a result, the Spanish side did not feel their part of the draw had been impacted by the problems.

Uefa, however, ordered a complete redraw and Real Madrid will now face Paris Saint-Germain, who were originally due to play Manchester United.

“Firstly, I must say that it’s surprising, shameful and very difficult to understand what’s gone on, given that millions of fans and the world of sport were following the draw,” said Butragueno, Real Madrid legend and the club’s current director of institutional relations.

“That said, we approach this tie with real excitement, whilst being aware of what this competition means to the club and our fans.”

There was relief for Chelsea as second time around they once again drew French champions Lille and avoided some of the other big guns.

Manchester United will now face Atletico, while Liverpool have been handed a clash with Serie A champions Inter Milan instead of Austrian side Red Bull Salzburg.

