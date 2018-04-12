Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos could face Champions League semi-final ban

Real Madrid defender Sergio Ramos could potentially face a fresh Champions League ban that would see him miss the semi-finals.

Ramos was suspended for Real Madrid's second leg tie against Juventus and watched the majority of the game from the stands.

But as the game neared its dramatic conclusion the defender was spotted near pitchside, close to the Real Madrid dugout. The 32-year-old watched the final few minutes from the Santiago Bernabeu tunnel as Cristiano Ronaldo converted a last-minute penalty to deny Juventus completing a dramatic comeback.

However Ramos will only face punishment if his presence in the tunnel is included in referee Michael Oliver's match report. Juventus manager Max Allegri also admitted he had a touchline exchange with Ramos following Oliver's decision to award Real Madrid after Medhi Benatia was deemed to have brought down Lucas Vasquez.

“I told [Sergio] Ramos it was a grey-area penalty. In the first leg we had a penalty in the 93rd minute that wasn’t awarded. Then there was the red card to Buffon which was hard to take. In 2014 a suspended Xabi Alonso was given an additional one-match ban after he ran down the touchline to celebrate Gareth Bale's extra-time goal against Atletico Madrid to win Real Madrid a 10th European Cup.

Alonso was charged with a "breach of general principles of conduct" and subsequently missed Real Madrid's Super Cup clash with Sevilla the following season.

