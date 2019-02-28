Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos handed two-match Champions League ban for 'deliberate yellow card'

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has been handed a two-match ban in the Champions League for getting booked on purpose.

Ramos received a yellow card in the latter stages of Real's Champions League last-16 first leg against Ajax, earning a ban for the return match.

It was deemed this was an attempt to ensure a ban would not be hanging over him later in the competition. The punishment includes the automatic one-match suspension for repeated yellow cards.

Real, the European champions, have also been fined £1,280 for the setting off of fireworks by supporters.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will not face any punishment over alleged anti-semitic chanting, UEFA has announced.

The Blues were charged by the European governing body for alleged racist behaviour of supporters during a Europa League match against Hungarian side Vidi in December.

At the time the club issued a strong statement condemning offensive chanting but UEFA has "decided to close the disciplinary proceedings against Chelsea FC" following a meeting of its control, ethics and disciplinary body.

The chanting was alleged to have taken place during Chelsea's 2-2 group draw with Vidi at the Groupama Arena in Budapest on December 13.

"Anti-semitism and any kind of racial or religious hatred is abhorrent to this club and the overwhelming majority of our fans," a club spokesman said after the chanting was first reported. "It has no place at Chelsea or in any of our communities.

"Any individuals that can't summon the brainpower to comprehend this simple message and are found to have shamed the club by used using anti-semitic or racist words or actions will face the strongest possible action from the club."

The matter, however, will no longer be pursued by UEFA.

Manchester United, meanwhile, have been fined £13,700 relating to crowd problems at their Champions League last-16 first leg clash against Paris St Germain earlier this month.

Charges against United concerned the throwing of objects and blocking of stairways at Old Trafford.

PSG have been fined £35,000 over incidents involving their supporters at the same match, including the setting off of fireworks and acts of damage. The French club have also been told to contact United within 30 days to settle the costs of the damage.

