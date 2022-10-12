Rangers torn apart as Salah claims Champions League record with a six-minute hat-trick

Roberto Firmino got Liverpool back in the match with a first-half equaliser to leave the sides level at half-time before the English side went on the rampage against Rangers to win 7-1. Photo: Steve Welsh/PA

As a great goalscorer, and a man who has decided the course of titles, Mohamed Salah’s part in the history of English football is well-established – and now he has a little slice of Scottish football history too, on a night that went as well for Liverpool asJurgen Klopp could have hoped.

Klopp sent Salah on as a substitute in the 67th minute with the game already won, and yet after the six-minute hat-trick from the Egyptian it felt different again.

This might not have been against one of the great sides of the Champions League, but it was at one of European football’s great stadiums. When the goals suddenly came in an astonishing avalanche – four in the last 15 minutes of the game including one for the teenager Harvey Elliott – it changed the mood around Klopp and Liverpool entirely.

Seven goals away at Ibrox is still a remarkable turnaround. In the context of Liverpool’s listless first half that was even more the case. They had been spectacularly mediocre by half-time when they went in level with Rangers, with the home crowd upbeat and more of the action in the penalty area of Liverpool’s goalkeeper Alisson. Now they face Manchester City on Sunday with a very different perspective on life.

Salah had been rested with that game against the champions in mind, and when he came on he did so in the place of Darwin Nunez who had finally got the goal that seemed to have settled the game. Klopp did not waste another moment, and as he conserved energy for Sunday so the goals came.



Liverpool were not at their best – indeed, so far from that best that it is starting to feel like a hazy memory.

Klopp had made six changes, including places on the bench for Salah, Thiago Alcantara and Diogo Jota. In addition, the most recent round of injuries to Joel Matip, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Luis Diaz meant that this was a different side altogether to the one that had lost at the Emirates. The flow has been disrupted and this is not a team that is anything like as effective as it has been at different times over the year.

The gap in the defence into which Scott Arfield drove forward with the ball for Rangers’ goal after 17 minutes will be a concern to Klopp.

A turnover of possession and Antonio Colak, preferred to Alfredo Morelos at centre-forward, headed the ball down to Ryan Jack who served up the assist. Rangers had been much more attacking than they had ever dared to be at Anfield the two weeks previous – but even so.

Van Bronckhorst’s side were the most dangerous in the first half. They had more attempts on the Liverpool goal than the visitors.

A lot of the best from Rangers was on the rapid turnover, and Ryan Kent, the former Liverpool academy boy, was a menace, cutting in from the left on his right foot. Joe Gomez, at right-back, did his best to stop it.

The Liverpool goal was a moment of dreadful complacency from Rangers, having conceded a corner on their right side. From there, an unremarkable cross to the near post from Tsimikas found Firmino who did not even have to essay a jump to guide the ball in at the near post.



A different Liverpool emerged for the second half in which they scored six. They played at a pace with which Rangers could not live. Firmino scored from a fine Gomez cross and then created the third for Nunez. Salah could not miss with his three goals in six minutes. Elliott’s goal was flagged offside but reinstated by VAR as Salah waited with his arms around his young team-mate in anticipation of the good news.

