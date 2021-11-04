Quick-fire Liverpool cruise past cynical Atletico as Klopp’s side equal Paisley’s unbeaten record

Even when Liverpool are faced with gamesmanship of the lowest level, a dark art that Atletico Madrid have perfected over the years, they are unstoppable.

This was the kind of dismissively powerful performance that the rest of Europe will take notice of as Liverpool eased into the last 16 of the Champions League with two games to spare.

In a group that, as well as the Spanish champions, also contains AC Milan and Porto, that is an impressive feat, achieved with a 100 per cent record.

And this was yet another match without losing for Jurgen Klopp’s side, who have now equalled Liverpool’s record of 25 games without defeat in all competitions set in 1982 by the team managed by Bob Paisley.

Atletico played most of the tie with 10 men, after a controversial sending off, but it was over before then – and the only surprise was that Liverpool did not score more goals.

Even so, the 13 goals scored in this group by Liverpool is more than the other three teams combined, which stands at 11.

The only concern was an injury to Roberto Firmino, who had come on at half-time but departed early feeling his knee.

Given Atletico’s reputation for being such a defensively tenacious side, and notwithstanding Liverpool had already put three goals past them in Madrid, it was a surprise to see how easily they fell behind - and then fell apart.

Granted, the delivery from the right-wing by Trent Alexander-Arnold was superb, whipping the ball in behind the Atletico centre-halves and away from goalkeeper Jan Oblak, but still no one tracked Diogo Jota as he met it and guided a header into the net.

Atletico were late there – and it was not the only time. They mixed it up.

Mario Hermoso body-checked Mohamed Salah at the forward’s first attempt to push the ball past him; Angel Correa appeared to tread on Sadio Mane – who reacted angrily and was cautioned – and Koke caught Jota late, while Luis Suarez faced some pantomime booing that appeared to annoy him.

While all that was going on, Liverpool continued to play football and went further ahead. Mane started it, working the ball in-field before Jordan Henderson took over to feed Alexander-Arnold, who delivered another precise cross for Mane to sweep home.

That was wonderful, and when Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain fired a powerful drive just past the post Liverpool were rampant.

These two sides met at Anfield in March 2020, the last game before lockdown, and there were far fewer Atletico fans this time. Only 200 had made the journey – there had been 3,000 for that last-16 tie despite Madrid being at the centre of the pandemic.

Liverpool, the holders, were eliminated but it all seemed immaterial given what then unfolded.

It was only when they were 2-0 down that Atletico started to play, but that soon evaporated. They were reduced to 10 men when Felipe was sent off for a cynical trip on Mane, even though it took place deep in Liverpool’s half.

It looked harsh but Felipe ran away from Danny Makkelie, the Dutch referee, and the official already had the red card out.

He had clearly seen enough, especially with how Mane had been targeted, despite Atletico’s furious reaction, with, inevitably, Suarez cautioned for his protests. Moments later and Correa over-reacted after being challenged by Mane as he tried to seek retribution.

Amidst all this Liverpool kept playing, and credit to them, with Oblak pushing out Jota’s close-range header as he met another cross. And to think that Diego Simeone had called for his players to stay calm after they had conceded those quick-fire goals. Instead they lost their heads. Atletico had pegged back Liverpool’s two-goal lead a couple of weeks ago, only to eventually lose, but their task was so much greater this time.

Klopp was taking no chances and sensibly Mane was replaced at half-time by Firmino, but it was Salah who went close again as he ran onto Fabinho’s pass down the touchline, cut inside and confronted Oblak inside his six-yard area, only for the goalkeeper to block.

It was scrambled behind and, from the corner, it dropped to Joel Matip, who poked his shot wide when he appeared poised to score. That should have ended it, before both sides had goals ruled out for offside, and Simeone reacted by withdrawing his strikeforce of Suarez and Joao Felix, while Klopp was able to reintroduce Thiago Alcantara after a six-week injury absence as Liverpool indulged in keep-ball.

Still, it was sloppy when Thiago was caught in possession, with Atletico breaking and substitute Hector Herrera shooting wastefully across goal.

After that it was simply whether Liverpool would add to their total with Salah on a mission to score, dribbling into the Atletico area time and again as defenders swarmed around him and Oblak claiming Henderson’s half-volley.

There were no more goals but it did not matter. Liverpool’s work in the Champions League group stages is done.

