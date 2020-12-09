PSG and Istanbul Basaksehir players unite in anti-racism protest ahead of resumed tie

General view as players kneel in support of the Black Lives Matter campaign before the Champions League Group H clash between Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir at Parc des Princes, Paris. Photo: Reuters/Xavier Laine

Paris St Germain and Istanbul Basaksehir players, as well as the three onfield match officials, took a knee before their rescheduled Champions League game restarted on Wednesday.

The match had been suspended on Tuesday when the players walked off in protest after the Turkish club accused a match official of racism.

Players also held their fists in the air as they gathered around the centre circle and wore 'No to racism' t-shirts during the warm-up.

UEFA said on Wednesday that it had appointed an Ethics and Disciplinary Inspector to "conduct a disciplinary investigation regarding the incident" on Tuesday.

The incident was sparked when Basaksehir's assistant coach Pierre Webo was shown a red card for protesting against a refereeing decision and the Turkish side then alleged that the Romanian fourth official Sebastian Coltescu used a racist term towards the Cameroonian.

The four Romanian match officials were replaced by UEFA for Wednesday's re-start.

Two banners carrying anti-racism messages were placed in the Auteuil tribune of the Parc des Princes stadium. The first one read 'Support to Mr Webo... Proud of the players... Against racism', with the second one saying 'Paris united against racism'.

UEFA had two banners of their own with both clubs' logos, reading 'No to racism', one in French and the other in English.

Paris St Germain - who are aiming to win Group H - currently lead the tie 5-1 thanks to a hat-trick from Brazilian superstar Neymar and a brace from Kylian Mbappe.

