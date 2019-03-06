Sport Champions League

Wednesday 6 March 2019

PSG 1-2 Man United: Lukaku double has Red Devils dreaming of famous Champions League comeback

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Manchester United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 6, 2019 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann
Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 Second Leg - Paris St Germain v Manchester United - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - March 6, 2019 Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Man United must overcome a 2-0 first leg deficit against PSG in Paris tonight if they are to reach the Champions League quarter-final. Follow all the action in our live blog:

 

Win One of Five Pairs of Tickets to Ireland v France - Click here

Online Editors

Related Content

The Left Wing: Ireland vs France preview, Johnny Sexton's temperament and Bernard Jackman on life after the Dragons

In association with Aldi

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport