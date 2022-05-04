Price of flights soar as fans scramble to book trips to Paris for Champions League final

Liverpool booked their place in the Champions League final on Tuesday night but if Reds fans want to see Jurgen Klopp's side in action in the decider they will have to fork over a lot of money on flights.

The European showpiece is set to take place in the Stade de France in Paris on May 28, with Liverpool set to take on either Manchester City or Real Madrid.

Jurgen Klopp's side survived a major scare in the semi-final second leg away to Villarreal, with a second-half comeback with goals from Fabinho, Luis Diaz and Sadio Mane securing a 3-2 win on the night and a 5-2 victory on aggregate.

There was a strong travelling contingent in Spain on Tuesday night and fans who wish to attend the final in Paris will need to break the bank.

Direct return flights from Dublin to Paris have soared in price dramatically as supporters scramble to book on short notice.

At the moment, a return flight from Dublin to Paris Beauvais, leaving on the morning of Saturday May 28 and returning at night on May 29 is €630 on Ryanair. Beauvais airport is situated outside the city and is a 75-minute bus journey away from Paris.

Other options include return flights with Air France to Charles De Gaulle airport, which is located nearer the city, for €659.

In comparison, return flights the following weekend on the June bank holiday can be booked for €220.

The Champions League final isn't the only major sporting event on in France on May 28. The Heineken Champions Cup final is fixed for that evening too, with Leinster and Munster both in contention to feature.

Return flights to Marseille leaving on May 28 and returning on May 29 are currently priced at €506.