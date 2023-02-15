Pressure on Graham Potter mounts as Chelsea beaten by Borussia Dortmund

Soccer Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - Borussia Dortmund v Chelsea - Signal Iduna Park, Dortmund, Germany - February 15, 2023 Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi scores their first goal REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Chelsea suffered a 1-0 Champions League first-leg defeat at Borussia Dortmund as Karim Adeyemi's superb second-half strike lifted the Bundesliga side to victory at Signal Iduna Park.

The Blues looked the stronger side for much of the match but failed to find the finishing touch, with Joao Felix coming closest when his first-half effort pinged off the crossbar.

Adeyemi's moment of brilliance earned Dortmund victory in the 63rd minute, with Kalidou Koulibaly prevented from equalising when Emre Can cleared his effort off the line.

It is the first time since 2016 that Dortmund, who now have seven successive victories across all competitions, have beaten Premier League opposition in Europe.

Meanwhile, Joao Mario's second-half penalty and a late goal from David Neres saw Benfica win 2-0 away over Club Brugge in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie in Belgium, giving the Portuguese club a major advantage for next month's return.

Joao Mario's 51st-minute spot kick came after Benfica had spurned a host of good opportunities as they dominated the away encounter and ensured they have a lead to defend at home in the return in Lisbon on March 7.

The penalty was awarded after Brugge's Scottish defender Jack Hendry had brought down Goncalo Ramos in a clumsy challenge.

Neres took advantage of a defensive slip to tuck away the second goal in the 88th minute.