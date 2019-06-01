POLL: Who will win tonight's Champions League final between Liverpool and Tottenham?

It's an all-English Champions League final in Madrid. Who will win their first major trophy since arriving in the Premier League, Jurgen Klopp or Mauricio Pochettino?

WHERE TO WATCH

Virgin Media one will being their broadcast at 6pm, with Graeme Souness, Brian Kerr and Keith Andrews in Madrid alongside host Tommy Martin.

This will be free-to-view for all, with Virgin Media Sport subscribers enjoying extended build-up from 5pm, with live coverage of the ‘Best Bits’ on Virgin Media Sport Extra 2, three hours before kick-off, featuring coverage from more than 40 cameras inside and outside the Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid.

Former Liverpool midfielder Graeme Souness. Photo: Sportsfile

THE VITAL STATISTICS

* Tottenham will be appearing in their first European final since they won the 1984 UEFA Cup by beating Anderlecht at White Hart Lane.

* Liverpool have made it through to a ninth final in Europe's elite competition, with their last win coming as they came from 3-0 down to beat AC Milan in Istanbul in 2005.

* There have been six previous Champions League finals between clubs from the same country and all have taken place since 2000.

* Spurs are the 40th club to reach the European Cup final and the first newcomers since Chelsea in 2008.

Head to head:

Liverpool wins: 79

Tottenham wins: 48

Draws: 43

WHISTLE BLOWER - Damir Skomina

This Slovenian referee hit the headlines as he awarded Manchester United a last minute penalty in their Champions League last-16 clash against Paris Saint-Germain, with his VAR review paving the way for a winning goal from Marcus Rashford.

He look charge of three games at last summer's World Cup finals in Russia, including England's group stage match against Belgium and he also took charge of Liverpool's final group stage game in this season's Champions League as the beat Napoli to progress.

RECENT HISTORY

Liverpool: 2 Tottenham: 1 (March 31st 2019)

Tottenham were the better side in the second half of this game and were pushing for a second goal before an error from keeper Hugo Lloris handed Liverpool a dramatic last minute winner.

Tottenham's Moussa Sissoko in action with Liverpool's Virgil van Dijk

Liverpool: 2 Tottenham: 2 - February 4th 2018

This sensational match at Anfield was laced with controversy and uncertainty until the final seconds, before Harry Kane lashed in an equalising penalty for Tottenham to earn them a deserved point.

Tottenham: 4 Liverpool: 1 - October 22nd 2017

A miserable afternoon at Wembley for Liverpool and especially their fumbling centre-back Dejan Lovren ended in a heavy defeat earlier earlier this season.

KEY BATTLES

Allison v Lloris

Lloris is an outstanding shot-stopper, but he is prone to handling errors, while Alisson's presence in the Liverpool goal is comforting after Simon Mignolet's errors in last year's final. The Reds have the edge in this battle.

Van Dijk v Kane

A heavyweight clash between one of the game's best defenders and a world class striker who will be back to full fitness after his latest ankle problem. Van Dijk needs to ensure he nullifies the Kane threat in Madrid.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane scores his side’s first goal despite the close attention of Liverpool’s Dejan Lovren during the Wembley rout earlier this season. That defeat was a rude awakening for Jurgen Klopp. Photo: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Henderson v Sissoko

Moussa Sissoko was ridiculed by Tottenham fans during his first season at the club, but he has emerged as a key member of their team this season. He faces a big battle to compete against Liverpool's powerful midfield that should include captain Joran Henderson.

Salah v Alderweireld

In what is like to be Toby Alderweireld's final game for Tottenham ahead of a £25m summer move, he has the chance to win the biggest prize in club football. To get his hands on the trophy, he needs to quash the scoring threat of Liverpool talisman Salah.

PLAYED FOR BOTH

Robbie Keane - Ireland’s all-time record scorer made a ‘dream’ move to Liverpool in the summer of 2008, but it turned into a nightmare as manager Rafa Benitez used him as a pawn in his battle with club owner. Keane returned to Spurs soon after.

12 April 2019; Robbie Keane of Liverpool FC Legends during the Sean Cox Fundraiser match between the Republic of Ireland XI and Liverpool FC Legends at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Peter Crouch - This towering target man played for Liverpool and Tottenham in the Champions League, as he added his under-rated brand of forward play to their line-up.

Danny Murphy - A battling midfielder who scored some vital goals for Liverpool, he also had a spell at Tottenham that was a little less memorable.

Jamie Redknapp - This elegant midfielder spent nearly a decade at Liverpool before moving to Tottenham in 2002. His only major trophy was a League Cup win in 1995.

Graeme Souness - This Scot started his career in English football with Tottenham, but never settled at the club and only found his feet at the top of the English game when he joined Liverpool eight years later.

Online Editors