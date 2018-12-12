Pogba miss sums up Man United's disappointing night as Valencia win final group game

Manchester United finished out the Champions League group stage with a disappointing 2-1 defeat to Valencia in the Mestalla.

With the Red Devils' progress to the last 16 already confirmed, manager Jose Mourinho opted to make a number of changes to his starting line-up, with Paul Pogba returning after being dropped to the bench for the last two league clashes.

Carlos Soler reacted quickest after 17 minutes to finish a rebound to the net, as the home side took a deserved lead.

Soler had a good chance to double his side's lead a short time later, with Daniel Parejo also going close in what was a poor first half for Man United.

They did have one golden opportunity to level the score, but Paul Pogba somehow directed the ball wide from less than six yards out.

It got worse for the visitors early in the second half, with Phil Jones putting the ball through his own net after a mix-up with goalkeeper David de Gea.

Marcus Rashford turned in an Ashley Young cross five minutes from time to pull one back for the visitors, but the home side held out to record the win.

Mourinho's men had an outside chance to overtake Juventus at the top of the group, but will now go into the Champions League last 16 draw on December 17 as a second seed.

Online Editors