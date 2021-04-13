Pochettino wary of PSG’s home discomfort

Paris Saint-German manager Mauricio Pochettino is hoping his team’s home form will match their away performances as they carry a 3-2 advantage against Bayern Munich into their Champions League quarter-final second leg at the Parc des Princes tonight.

The French champions advanced from the last 16 with a 4-1 away win in the first leg against Barcelona before suffering in the return leg at home in a 1-1 draw.

In Ligue 1, their best performance of the season came last month in a 4-2 win at Olympique Lyonnais, which was followed nine days ago by a 1-0 home loss to Lille.

“I agree that we’ve been better away from home,” Pochettino said.

“It is something we will have to look into at the end of the season but let’s hope things start turning around tomorrow.”

PSG will be without captain Marquinhos after the centre-back picked up an adductor muscle injury in the first leg.

Italy midfielder Marco Verratti is eligible following a week-long isolation after being infected by Covid-19 while on international duty, but he is also unlikely to start.

PSG v Bayern Munich,

Live, RTÉ2/BT Sport 3, 8.0

Online Editors