Pochettino: I was waiting for this special project

PSG boss expects his leading men Neymar and Mbappe to deliver in another epic tie against City

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident ahead of their Champions League semi-final. Photo: Getty Expand

PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino is confident ahead of their Champions League semi-final. Photo: Getty

Jason Burt

“The Champions League loves us,” Mauricio Pochettino says. And he loves the Champions League. “Any time we are involved in Champions League games, people are not indifferent. People want to watch. ‘OK, it’s MP’s coaching staff involved in some game in the Champions League, we need to watch’.”

The “need to watch” now applies to Paris St Germain, the club Pochettino has taken to the semi-finals, where they face Manchester City. Four of the great, epic ties of the Champions League in recent years have involved Pochettino.

