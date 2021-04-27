Pochettino: I was waiting for this special project

“The Champions League loves us,” Mauricio Pochettino says. And he loves the Champions League. “Any time we are involved in Champions League games, people are not indifferent. People want to watch. ‘OK, it’s MP’s coaching staff involved in some game in the Champions League, we need to watch’.”

The “need to watch” now applies to Paris St Germain, the club Pochettino has taken to the semi-finals, where they face Manchester City. Four of the great, epic ties of the Champions League in recent years have involved Pochettino.

There was his Tottenham side beating City and Ajax in such extraordinary, “very emotional” circumstances on the way to the final in 2019. And then there was PSG overcoming Barcelona and the holders Bayern Munich this season.

Pochettino is relishing facing City and Pep Guardiola – who he hails as the world’s finest coach. But, in a wide-ranging interview ahead of the tie, we start with why he joined PSG after Thomas Tuchel was sacked on Christmas Eve.

There was always a sense that, one day, the Argentinian would return to the club he played for and captained during the early 2000s.

“Ever since I was a player, it was in my mind to be a coach here one day,” Pochettino explains. “We were waiting for a special project with an emotional attachment, too, because we were connected, I was connected with PSG, and, after one year and a half nearly of not working, it was like the perfect offer. We feel something special that we didn’t feel before when we had some conversations with different clubs.”

It meant that his talks with Leonardo, PSG’s sporting director, took “only a few hours” because “I didn’t need to think too much” to join one of the “five biggest clubs in the world”.

“It wasn’t about the number of years or money, it was more about to achieve, the challenge of managing a club like Paris St Germain, which was my club,” he says.

There is one big difference to life at Spurs. At PSG, winning is expected. “I love to feel you need to win every single game because we are very competitive and we want to win. We feel responsible to reach the end, fighting for all the titles.

“We are involved in the three competitions (league, French Cup, Champions League). We are in the race.

“The target in the last 10 years has been to win the Champions League. It was always about the last step being the most difficult thing. But, now, Paris St Germain is there. Now it is about winning.”

Coaching two of the world’s best players helps. First, Neymar. Pochettino agrees that the forward has similarities to Ronaldinho, who he played with at PSG.

“Brazilian players, they are always different. They have something special inside. They are very open, happy people, always smiling. They love to play football because it’s like a dance.

“We were talking about the stress . . . they don’t feel the stress, they have freedom when they play. That is a characteristic of the country and the culture of the Brazilian players.

“With Ronaldinho in the past, he was a really nice guy and now Neymar. Your (media) colleagues in France, they ask me ‘how is Neymar?’ If he’s easy or not to manage? I said ‘it’s so easy for us because you don’t need to do too much’. Like Kylian Mbappe.”

Mention of Mbappe leads to a chuckle as Pochettino recalls a conversation he had with the 22 year-old the day before the first leg of the last-16 tie in Barcelona.

“I said to him ‘have you played here? Have you won here?’ and he said ‘no’. I said ‘I won. I won here one time with Espanyol’ and I explained the game when we beat them,” Pochettino recalls. “And he said to me, very seriously, ‘OK, tomorrow it will be the second time that you win’ and I said ‘OK, are you sure?’ and he said ‘yes, don’t worry’. And then we played a fantastic game and beat them 4-1 and he was laughing at the end and said to me ‘I told you, I told you, I told you’.”

It was certainly a sign of Mbappe’s confidence. “He’s very mature. He’s very confident in his skills and talent. He’s very open. He can speak perfect English and Spanish. I think in the top five best players (in the world), there is Kylian and Neymar. It’s amazing the talent. Like Neymar, Kylian is easy to manage, he loves football, he loves to talk about football. He asks about England, the mentality, the culture there and in Spain and Argentina. He will watch, every day, games from England, France, Italy, Germany.”

Pochettino bridles, though, at the suggestion that he is working with “bigger” players than at Spurs.

“We are doing the same things, the way we manage them. I am not going to change. I am not an actor. I tried to empathise and tried to find out how they are to create a good emotional link . . . and of course I was acting before because we are doing Amazon here, too.”

Really? Another fly-on-the-wall series?

“Yes, yes we are doing Amazon. And, of course, I was acting a little because the club asked to do something. But I am spontaneous with the players, the relationship is very natural and I think that is the key.”

The 49-year-old is certainly energised to be back working.

“I think maybe that is the secret – it’s not a stress for me to be a coach, depending on the job description at the clubs! No one can put more pressure on me than what I have inside me, in my chest,” Pochettino says. “That is the secret. I try to enjoy the games.

“I don’t suffer the games; I love the competition.

“I hate it when we’re not playing. I like more to be involved in a big game than be in a training session. Maybe that is the secret (to looking young). And I want to say ‘thank you’ to my dad and mum! Because I think maybe it’s genetic, too.”

Are we set for another instalment in his Champions League love affair? Another epic tie? “I hope yes,” he says. “All the talented players involved should be amazing and of course the philosophy and mentality of both clubs is to attack and play good football. We have, for sure, a massive fight against Manchester City. It’s going to be the most exciting game.”